Vanessa Hudgens Strikes an ‘Acqua Bambina’ Pose in Hot Pink Bikini With an Anklet Made to Flatter Feet

Vanessa Hudgens took her bold swimwear style across the world this week — in fact, all the way to Italy.

Hudgens posed in an Instagram photo dump while vacationing on a yacht in deep blue waters. For the occasion, the actress wore a neon pink bikini with a rounded neckline and thong-style briefs; her sister, Stella, was also spotted in one of her photos, wearing the same set in a punchy neon green hue. Hudgens finished her beach-ready ensemble with a thin gold anklet, Cartier “Love” bracelet, rings and a pendant necklace — plus a pair of square-framed black sunglasses.

“Acqua bambina,” Hudgens captioned her post, which loosely translates to “waterfall girl” in Italian.

The “Tick, Tick…Boom!” actress opted to go barefoot for the occasion, though it’s likely her footwear was composed of a set of flat sandals or slides. Each style has emerged as a top summer shoe trend from its minimalist silhouette and ease to slip on and off. Though her shoes weren’t visible, Hudgens’ punchy swimwear was certainly on-trend with vibrant new summer collections from a range of brands, including Calzedonia, Simon Miller and Camilla.

Related Rosalía Makes a Splash in Chic Red Bikini & Versatile Slides to Film 'Despecha' Music Video Vanessa Hudgens Has The Midas Touch in Gold Michael Kors Dress and Mirrored Gold Peep-Toe Platforms With Her Sister Stella At The UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri Karlie Kloss Laces Into Ankle-Tie Thong Sandals and Striped Shirtdress in Italy

Neon hues also overtook the runways at Paraiso Miami Beach’s Swim Week earlier this season, hailing from labels including Cupshe, Luli Fama and Acacia.

Hudgens’ yacht excursion followed her show-stopping arrival at the 2022 UNICEF Summer Gala with LuisaViaRoma. The star hit the red carpet for the charity event on TK night, where she donned a sequined rose gold Michael Kors Collection gown with an array of diamond jewelry — plus a set of shiny gold platform sandals with towering 6-inch heels.

LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF 2022 Gala at Certosa San Giacomo in Capri. 31 Jul 2022 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga.

When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

Click through the gallery to see Hudgens’ boldest street style looks over the years.