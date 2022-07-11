Vanessa Bryant Pops in Leopard Gown and Gold-Dipped Platforms at Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show

Vanessa Bryant took a walk on the wild side while in Italy for Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Mood show.

Attending the Sicily event with her daughter, Natalia, Bryant snapped a selfie on Instagram in a flowing Dolce and Gabbana gown. The long-sleeved piece featured a deep neckline, as well as cuffs and a built-in corset trimmed in sparkling gold-toned crystals. Completing Bryant’s ensemble were dangling gold drop earrings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf1UyUpoMUP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Though they weren’t fully visible, the philanthropist opted for a set of mirrored gold platform sandals with towering stiletto heels when it came to footwear. The sleek pair smoothly coordinated with Bryant’s accessories and dress accents, completing her outfit with a punchy flair. Along with Natalia, the duo’s ensembles and mother-daughter selfies gained widespread excitement in Vanessa’s comments from stars including Rachel Zoe, Kate Hudson, Ciara, LaLa Anthony and Khloe Kardashian.

Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Moda collection celebrated the brand’s 10th anniversary of its Alta Mood couture line, originally launched in 2012. The four-day event, held in Sicily, included a concert, beachside dinner and fireworks. The 106-look collection itself, held in the city’s historic Duomo Square, was presented with a reenactment of the Pietro Mascagni opera “Cavalliera Rusticana.” The show also featured a star-studded front row, which included Mariah Carey, Ciara, Helen Mirren, Drew Barrymore and more.

