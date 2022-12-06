Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening

Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York.

While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance.

Uma Thurman attends Chopard’s New York flagship boutique opening on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Chopard

Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring.

When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none other than Christian Louboutin. The “Suspicion” actress slipped into a pair of the designer’s black patent leather pumps, featuring pointed triangular toes and stiletto heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height. Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles completed the pair with a luxe finish, adding a pop of color to her chicly neutral ensemble.

A closer look at Urman’s pumps. CREDIT: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Chopard

For footwear, Thurman often slips into neutral and metallic pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals for formal occasions, hailing from luxury brands including Louboutin and Dior. The “Super Pumped” actress can be seen off-duty in similarly-toned Adidas and Converse sneakers, as well as chic flats. The actress has served as a muse and campaign star for countless brands over the years, including Dior, Louis Vuitton and FitFlop. She’s also known for making Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66 sneakers instantly iconic after wearing the style in Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 film “Kill Bill.”

