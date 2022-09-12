Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Rocks Out in Spiked Punk Clogs With Kourtney Kardashian at Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show

Alabama Barker took a punk rock approach to dressing at Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019.

Arriving at the Skyline Drive-In with dad Travis Barker and stepmother Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday night, Barker wore an ensemble from Hilfiger’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. Her outfit prominently featured a puffer coat with multicolored hues of blue, yellow, red and white, including a mixed print of Quinn’s signature vintage florals and Hilfiger’s new “TH” monogram, created with artist Fergus Purcell. Completing her look was the collections’ coordinating leather handbag accented with tartan leather and studs, as well as a set of rings and oversized blue jeans.

Alabama Barker and Travis Barker attend Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 “Tommy Factory” runway show at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Barker himself wore a complementary look from the same collaboration: a red, black and white printed puffer coat — worn sans shirt — with black pants, sunglasses and puffer boots.

When it came to shoes, Barker completed her look with a pair of black clogs. The “Kardashians” star’s leather set featured rounded toes with ridged platform soles, giving her outfit an instant boost of alternative grunge. The set was finished with a daring accent: clusters of long pointed silver spikes on each toe. The dynamic statement finished her outfit with an affirmation to punk rock style.

A closer look at Barker’s clogs. CREDIT: Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker and Alabama Barker attend Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 “Tommy Factory” runway show at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

“This is modern prep, for all. An inclusive celebration of pop culture and creativity, across all worlds from IRL to URL – this is Tommy Factory,” Hilfiger said in a statement on the show.

Alabama Luella Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 ready to wear runway front row at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn, New York on September 11, 2022. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for WWD

Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” runway show celebrated the legacy and work of Andy Warhol, combining alternative grunge with Hilfiger’s own classic vintage prep influences; the collection also included an array of looks from the brand’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. The occasion prominently featured a star-studded audience, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kate Moss, Law Roach, Shawn Mendes, Jon Batiste, John Legend and more. The runway was equally starry, walked by Winnie Harlow, Aoki Lee Simmons, Lila Moss, Julia Fox and Amelia Gray Hamlin, as well as Warhol’s own confidantes and Factory members Bob Colacello, Jane Forth and Donna Jordan. During the finale, guests were treated to a performance by Travis Barker and Lady Bunny.

The show also tapped into the brand’s introduction to the meta verse, featuring an AR balloon installation, Roblox livestream and a special Tommy Factory NFT for guests. Hilfiger’s collection, as in past seasons, further optimized itself with a see-now-buy-now format, where numerous styles were available to purchase upon hitting the runway.

