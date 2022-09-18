Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Suit and Square-Toed Mules for Pattern Beauty Meet-and-Greet

Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch while promoting her haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, at Sephora this weekend.

Arriving for a meet-and-greet event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Globe-winning star posed with fans in a sunflower-yellow suit by Lafayette 148. Styled by Karla Welch, the double-breasted style featured a sharp blazer with long sleeves and pointed lapels, as well as a pair of pleated pants. Shiny gold squared bamboo hoop earrings finished Ross’ ensemble.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Pattern Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at the Grove in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty

When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of matching heeled mules by Gia Borghini. Her $595 style featured yellow linen uppers with squared toes, giving them a contemporary twist. 4.52-inch flared block heels finished the set, giving the actress a comfortable and modern height boost.

A closer look at Ross’ mules. CREDIT: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty

Gia Borghini’s linen mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Mules like Ross’ are a top summer trend in both block and stiletto-heleed silhouettes. Pairs with colorful and tonal uppers have been trending throughout the warmer months this year, seen in trending new styles by Sam Edelman, Raye, Neil J. Rodgers and Rag & Bone, among numerous others.

Tracee Ellis Ross poses with a guest at the Pattern Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at the Grove in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands.

Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.