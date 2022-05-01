Tracee Ellis Ross Poses in Chic Heels and Talks to Megan Thee Stallion for ‘The Cut’

Tracee Ellis Ross is opening up in dynamic fashion. The “Blackish” actress is the cover star for The Cut‘s digital May issue, where she’s interviewed by none other than Megan Thee Stallion.

For the cover, Ross floats in a pool of water wearing a pale pink Alaïa bodysuit and turtleneck dress with a sparkling Tiffany & Co. necklace and hoop earrings. Shot by Quil Lemons, the imagery is both dynamic and contemporary.

Elsewhere in the editorial, the “High Note” actress wears whimsical dresses, a cocooned coat and even a beaded fringed cape in a joyful palette of red, white and yellow from brands like Marc Jacobs, Prada, Araks and Dries Van Noten. These are all accented with sparkly and sculptural jewelry from a range of brands, including Jim Sander and Tiffany & Co.

Though most of Ross’ imagery doesn’t feature footwear, she does slip on sleek black Neous T-strap sandals to wear in one shot. Paired with a black cutout A.W.A.K.E. Mode dress, the footwear includes thin straps and slim heels for a chic base to any ensemble.

Within her interview with Megan Thee Stallion, Ross opens up about numerous topics, including launching her Pattern haircare line, what the end of “Blackish” means to her and the importance of feeling gratitude. Ross also shared how she deals with navigating hatred or criticism from others, as well.

“What other people think about me is none of my business. Sometimes even what I think about myself is not my business. Opinions are like assholes: We’ve all got them,” says Ross. “What I know is that I wake up every day trying to do my best. I know that my heart and my intention is in the right place. And if somebody points something out to me that I actually think is constructive and loving and I agree and I need to take accountability for it, I can do that.”

Megan also offered to hang out with Ross, proposing the duo should “have a hot-girl summer” together. Ross enthusiastically agreed, while also discussing lessons she learned from her time on “Girlfriends” and how she recovers from her own perfectionism.

“Some tenderness, some slowness. I love to put on some cute clothes, go for a dinner and a drink,” shares Ross, before diving into the deeper topics at hand. “Even when I’m not in a great space, I can show up and I can find the joy, the sparkle. It’s not that I’m pretending I’m not feeling what I’m feeling. I can allow that to be there, but I can still show up in my life, because the tendency when you’re having feelings is you hide.”

