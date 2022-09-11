Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles for Disney’s Hall of Legends in Crystal-Studded Dress and Satin Louboutins

Teacee Ellis Ross brought a sharp take to the magical world of Disney — specifically, for the brand’s Disney Hall of Fame, a program that recognizes individuals who have made major contributions to the Walt Disney Company over the years. In addition to Ross, the program’s 2022 inductees included Ellen Pompeo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Patrick Dempsey, among others.

For the occasion, Ross playfully posed in a series of photos for Instagram in a peachy nude dress. The “Blackish” star’s midi-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with padded sculpted shoulders, giving it a futuristic edge. Adding a heavy dose of glamour were allover crystals, catching the light to create a glittering statement.

“A newly minted DISNEY LEGEND,” Ross captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, the “Grownish” star opted for a similarly peachy tone of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured satin uppers and thin stiletto heels, likely totaling 4 inches in height. The style created a monochrome finish to her outfit while retaining an edge from its sleek silhouette — and, of course, the designer’s signature glossy red soles.

However, this isn’t Ross’ only bold look in recent weeks. Earlier this summer, the star wore maroon Birkenstock sandals with a bright red bikini while posing outside at home.

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands.

