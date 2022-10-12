Tracee Ellis Ross Makes a Sheer Statement in Versace Corset Dress & Vibrant Red Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch on social media with her latest outfit post.

The Golden Globe-winning star posed on Instagram in a pale tan Versace dress, styled by Karla Welch. Hailing from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection, the midi-length number featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a faintly sheer texture. Completing the piece with a sultry finish was a curved piped corset bodice. Ross’ ensemble was finished with red tights and round gold Uncommon Matters hoop earrings.

“Sometime, I don’t play!” Ross captioned the photo series, where she posed standing up and sitting down in her hotel room.

When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of sleek pointed-toe pumps from Femm LA. The actress’ $199 Rum style featured glossy red vinyl uppers, complete with triangular toes. Adding a slick finish to the set were 5-inch stiletto heels, which — when paired with Ross’ similarly hued tights — created an instantly streamlined finish.

Related Ciara Revives Bold Y2K Style Trends With Updated Twists for Allure Cover Tracee Ellis Ross Delivers Barbiecore Glamour in Pleated Pants & Hidden Heels on 'Good Morning America' Tracee Ellis Ross Blossoms in 3D Floral Carolina Herrera Blouse, Pants & Matching Pointy Heels for 'Today' Show

Femme LA’s Rum pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

This wasn’t Ross’ only bold statement in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the star was also spotted in New York City wearing a punchy pink blazer and pleated Robert Wun top and trousers for an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen outside “Good Morning America” in New York City on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands.

Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.