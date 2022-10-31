×
‘Today Show’ Hosts Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager & Savannah Guthrie Embody Vegas Glam for Halloween

By Aaron Royce
The cast of the “Today Show” took Halloween group costumes to a whole new level — in fact, an experiential one.

On Monday morning, the morning program’s anchors dressed as various elements of Las Vegas’ splashy performances. For the occasion, revealed in Rockefeller Plaza in midtown New York City, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were in costume as daring trapeze artists.

The duo’s costumes, as seen on the show’s Instagram page, featured matching gold and white leotards with sheer white tights and swirling blue face makeup. Their ensembles were finished with dramatically beaded headpieces, as well as light blue knee-high boots for an acrobatic finish.

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie film “The Today Show” in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager also made a splash for the occasion, dressed as Celine Dion in a sparkling silver gown with a sheer flowing cape. Willie Geist, Carson Daly, Dylan Dryer, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander also donned bold costumes, ranging from an Elvis impersonator to a Vegas wedding couple.

Willie Geist, Carson Daly, Dylan Dryer, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander film “The Today Show” in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Willie Geist, Carson Daly, Dylan Dryer, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander film “The Today Show” in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: John Lamparski/Getty Images

The stars are the latest celebrities to show photos of their Halloween costumes this year. Many star ensembles have already gone viral, most notably Kylie Jenner as Elvira, Kim Kardashian as Mystique, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

PHOTOS: Discover the top celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 in the gallery. 

