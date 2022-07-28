Tisha Campbell Pops in Red Silk Suit & Glossy Pumps at ‘Uncoupled’ Premiere

Tisha Campbell went bold for the “Uncoupled” premiere in New York City. The star of the upcoming Netflix show attended the occasion alongside numerous co-stars, including Neil Patrick Harris, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas.

Arriving at Paris Theater, Campbell posed in a punchy red silk suit. Her ensemble featured a collared top with wide lapels and cuffs with a swirling floral print — plus a matching pair of trousers. Giving her bright ensemble center stage, the “House Party” actress only accessorized with sparkly rings and hoop earrings while posing with her cast mates, including Neil Patrick Harris, Jeffrey Richman, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas, Jai Rodriguez, and Tracey Pakosta — plus series co-creator Darren Star.

Tisha Campbell attends the “Uncoupled” premiere at Paris Theater in New York City on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Darren Star, Tisha Campbell, Jeffrey Richman, Emerson Brooks, Neil Patrick Harris, Brooks Ashmanskas, Jai Rodriguez, and Tracey Pakosta Tisha Campbell attend the “Uncoupled” premiere at Paris Theater in New York City on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

When it came to shoes, Campbell finished her ensemble with a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her pair included light brown patent leather uppers with triangular toes and thin stiletto heels. The glossy style provided a versatile base for her ensemble, allowing her trousers and top to further shine on the red carpet.

A closer look at Campbell’s pumps. CREDIT: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Harris attend the “Uncoupled” premiere at Paris Theater in New York City on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix’s “Uncoupled” stars Harris as a New York City realtor, recovering from a breakup with his partner of 17 years (Tuc Watkins) and learning to date in the modern age. The comedic drama also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas. The program’s New York City premiere was equally star-studded, with celebrities including Fran Drescher, Maye Musk, Davis Burleson and Darren Kennedy in attendance.

