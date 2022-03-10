Tinashe Takes a Risk in Sheer Dress, Leather Bra and Platform Mary Janes at Justin Bieber’s Concert Afterparty

Tinashe brought risqué style to Justin Bieber’s concert afterparty at Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The “2 On” singer posed at the event in a daring ensemble, featuring black briefs under a midi-length sheer turtleneck dress. The bold number was layered beneath a black leather bra with a deep neckline, creating a mixed texture moment. Tinashe completed the look with a gold ring and chic black coat.

Tinashe leaves Justin Bieber’s concert afterparty at Nice Guy in Los Angeles on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Tinashe slipped on a set of platform heels by Christian Louboutin. The ShoeDazzle collaborator’s footwear featured black leather uppers with platform soles and pointed toes. The style soared from towering heels totaling 4-5 inches, and gained a sweet edge from thin buckled straps that created a Mary Jane silhouette. The pair boosted Tinashe’s ensemble with added height and a sleek take on preppy style.

A closer look at Tinashe’s Louboutins. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Platform heels like Tinashe’s are a top trend within the high heel renaissance. Most trending pairs feature close-toed pump or strappy sandal silhouettes with thick soles, plus tall block or stiletto heels. In addition to the singer, stars like Jennie, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo have also strapped into Chanel, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti platforms in recent weeks.

Tinashe leaves Justin Bieber’s concert afterparty at Nice Guy in Los Angeles on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Tinashe keeps her rotation slick. The “All Hands on Deck” singer favors leather and crystal-accented platform sandals, as well as pointed-toe pumps, from brands like Givenchy, Casadei and René Caovilla on the red carpet. For more casual ensembles, she often slips on white low- and high-top sneakers by Adidas and Vans, plus her trusty comfy Ugg boots.

