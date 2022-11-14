Tiffany Trump Looks Ethereal in Sparkling Couture Elie Saab Wedding Dress With Michael Boulos for Marriage at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump followed the tradition and wore a white dress for her wedding to Michael Boulos this weekend.

For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump wore a voluminous white gown by Elie Saab. Her couture ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a curved neckline, cinched at the waist with a matching band. The flared skirt featured a lightly frayed raw hem, covered in intricate vertical crystals and embroidery. Small diamond drop earrings, as well as her wedding ring, finished Trump’s ensemble.

(L-R) Marla Maples, Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022.

When it came to shoes, Trump’s footwear could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely she donned a set of pointed-toe pumps for the occasion. The style has been a longtime go-to for Trump over the years on and off the red carpet, and has also been a popular shoe choice for many brides celebrating weddings this year — as well as platform and heeled sandals.

(L-R) Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022.

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, amidst reports of Hurricane Nicole. The couple’s occasion reportedly planned for 500 guests to attend, which included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Marla Maples. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach.

