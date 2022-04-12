Tiffany Trump Goes Church-Casual in Africa Wearing Colorful Peacock Caftan & Sneakers With Fiancé Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump went casual for a church service with fiancé Michael Boulos at House of the Rock on Sunday.

While meeting pastor Paul Adefarasin and his wife Ifeanyi in Africa, the socialite wore a printed caftan. Featuring a multicolored palette with blue, green and orange tones, the flowing piece featured swirling prints and a bold peacock graphic. Trump kept her accessories minimal, opting for a gold bracelet and her wedding ring — as well as a matte black Saint Laurent crossbody handbag.

For footwear, Trump opted for a pair of neutral lace-up sneakers. Her style featured white soles, trim, capped toes and laces for a sporty touch. Completing the pair were black uppers, keeping the style versatile and sharp.

However, this wasn’t Trump’s only printed outfit moment in recent weeks. Last week, while viewing a Formula One race, she wore a gauzy multicolored floral dress. For the occasion, the piece was paired with a gold quilted Chanel handbag and a $5,300 Bianca ring by Giove, set with sparkling diamonds and a blue topaz.

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, appearing in preppy loafers, espadrilles or flats.

