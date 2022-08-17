Tiffany Trump Holds Court in Skinny Jeans at NY Yankees Baseball Game With Mom Marla Maples & Fiance Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump went casual to attend a New York Yankees baseball game on Tuesday night on the team’s home turf.

While out with fiancé Michael Boulos and her mother, Marla Maples, Trump was snapped in a group selfie on Maples’ Instagram Stories. For the occasion, the socialite wore a simple white top and blue skinny jeans. Completing her outfit was a gold bangle bracelet and ring, as well as a navy “NY” Yankees logo baseball cap — which Maples and the rest of their group also wore.

Tiffany Trump and Eric Boulos pose with Marla Maples for a selfie at a New York Yankees baseball game. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Marla Maples

“Game on!!” Maples captioned the selfie, tagging Trump and Boulos as well.

Though Trump’s footwear was not visible in the photo, it’s likely she donned a pair of sneakers or flat footwear like espadrilles or flats. The styles are some of her go-to’s for casual occasions, or relaxed ensembles — like when she wore lace-up sneakers to meet pastor Paul Adefarasin and his wife Ifeanyi in Lagos, Nigeria in April.

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, appearing in preppy loafers, sneakers or flats.

