Tiffany Trump Celebrates Her Bridal Shower in White Floral Lace Dress With Ivanka Trump

Tiffany Trump leaned into the bride-to-be aesthetic for her bridal shower this weekend.

While in Florida, Trump celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Michael Boulos with friends and family, including Karen Shiboleth and Ivanka Trump. For the occasion, the socialite wore a white lace dress with a knee-length hem, complete with elbow-length sleeves — as seen on Ivanka’s Instagram page. Finishing her ensemble were delicate earrings.

Ivanka’s outfit included a blue toile-print dress with ribbon-tied straps. Trump completed her attire with diamond stud earrings.

Though Trump’s footwear was not visible in the photo, she was seen on Shiboleth’s Instagram Stories wearing a set of stiletto-heeled sandals. Her style included tiered white straps, coordinating with her dress; stilettos totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair, giving her a sharp height boost for the formal occasion.

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, appearing in preppy loafers, sneakers or flats.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Trump’s style evolution over the years.