Tiffany Trump Blossoms in Floral Dress, Sparkling Diamond Ring & Hidden Heels to Watch Formula One Races

Tiffany Trump wore blossoming florals to take in this year’s Formula One races in UAE.

As seen on fine jewelry brand Giove’s Instagram, Trump wore a long-sleeved white dress with puffed sleeves. The gauzy piece gained a springtime twist with an allover floral print in purple, blue and yellow tones. Completing Trump’s dress was a thin beaded neckline tie and embellished green sleeve cuffs. Her look was finished with a metallic gold Chanel Classic handbag, as well as Giove’s gold $5,300 Bianca ring, which was set with sparkling diamonds and a blue topaz.

Though her footwear wasn’t visible, Trump likely wore pointed-toe pumps or espadrilles — two of her warm-weather staples. The first daughter’s dress made the greatest statement with its floral prints, similar to blossoms that are seasonally trending right now. The pattern is a regular part of Trump’s spring wardrobe, as she’s worn it on numerous occasions over the years.

When it comes to footwear, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, appearing in preppy loafers or flats.

