Tia Mowry Goes Wild in Reptilian Boots & Chic Sweater for Christmas With Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry brought a sleek spin to holiday dressing while celebrating Christmas with her family this week.

In a new Instagram post on Sunday, the “Twitches” star posed with her ex-husband Cory Hardrict and their children, Cree and Cairo, in a chic winter outfit. Her ensemble featured a white turtleneck sweater, tucked into a faintly darker cream leather miniskirt. Her outfit was complete with large thin gold hoop earrings.

“Family will ALWAYS be Family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Mowry captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Mowry sleekly completed her holiday look in a brown pair of reptilian boots. Her tobacco-brown leather pair featured knee-high shafts, pointed toes and thin 3 to 4-inch heels. For a slick finish, the set was covered in a dark brown reptilian print and embossments for a textured touch.

This wasn’t the only style statement the “Miracle in Motor City” actress has made this season. Earlier in the month, Mowry playfully posed in an Instagram Reel, channeling Bratz doll-inspired fashion in a hot pink asymmetric dress and matching Versace platform pumps.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The “Sister, Sister” actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

