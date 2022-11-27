Tia Mowry Gives Thanks in Knit Sweater Dress and Sharp Suede Pumps

Tia Mowry gave fall style a cozily sharp spin during Thanksgiving weekend.

In a new Instagram Reel, the “Twitches” star posed in a white knit minidress. Her sweater-like style featured a long-sleeved silhouette with an allover ribbed texture, complemented by a cinched knotted waistline. Mowry finished her look with wide thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a gold beaded anklet. Her ensemble was also accented by a small vase of red and yellow flowers, giving it a whimsical seasonal twist.

When it came to shoes, Mowry created a two-toned appearance with a sharp base from a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her style, appearing to be crafted from pale gray suede, featured triangular toes and closed counters. A set of 4-inch stiletto heels completed the pair with a height-boosting finish.

The “Miracle in Motor City” actress‘ ensemble bore similarity to the outfit she wore to promote her Spice By Tia Mowry cookware line on Black Friday, as well. For that occasion, Mowry donned a white paneled long-sleeved blouse and silver sequined skirt, paired with the same large hoop earrings for a glamorous twist on cooking attire.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

