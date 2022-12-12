Tia Mowry Sparkles in Stiletto Sandals, PVC Pumps & More for the Holidays

Tia Mowry brought her own playful spin to holiday dressing on social media this week.

In a new Instagram Reel, the “Twitches” star danced and posed in multiple transformative outfits. Beginning in a printed pajama set and blue socks, Mowry grooved to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” while quick-changing into a white satin suit and turtleneck sweater. Completing the video was her final outfit: a sparkly houndstooth-printed button-up tweed skirt and jacket.

“It’s me…I’m the friend,” Mowry humorously captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Mowry brought out sleek heels to complete her Christmas outfits. Her first suit was paired with clear PVC pumps, featuring pointed toes for a sleek neutral base. Complementing her printed final skirt set, however, was a pair of slick heeled sandals with black uppers. The style included thin soles topped by secure toe and ankle straps, complete with 4-inch stiletto heels for a sharp height boost.

The “Miracle in Motor City” actress‘ video bore similarity to another clip she shared earlier in the month, channeling Bratz dolls in a hot pink asymmetric dress and matching Versace platform pumps.

Related Kate Middleton Gets Festive in Sparkling Red Dress for 'Together at Christmas' Carol Concert ITV Special Program Zooey Deschanel is Holiday-Ready with Jonathan Scott in Plaid Dress and Oxfords at the White House Charli D'Amelio Sparkles for the Holidays in Bodycon Dress and Kurt Geiger Platform Pumps

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Tia Mowry’s glamorous style in the gallery.