Tayshia Adams Sparkles in Disco Catsuit and Slick Stilettos at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation

Tayshia Adams made a dynamic fashion statement at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation during New York Fashion Week.

While entering the Highline Stages on Saturday afternoon, the former “Bachelorette” star posed in a long-sleeved black catsuit. The slim-fitting piece gained a glamorous edge, however, from its allover crystal texture. Adams smoothly gave the one-piece outfit added dimension with a black leather belt, and completed her look with a matching crystal-covered clutch and sparkly huggie hoop earrings.

Tayshia Adams attends Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation at Highland Stages during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

When it came to shoes, the former FNAA presenter elevated her look to sky-high heights with a set of strappy sandals. Her black leather set featured slick stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, complete with three thin front straps for added security. The pair created a clean base for Adams’ outfit — and further allowed her catsuit to take center stage — while remaining slick and daring.

Haley Cavinder, Tayshia Adams and Hanna Cavinder attend Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation at Highland Stages during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation, “House of Alice + Olivia,” featured an array of prints and textures inspired by designer Stacey Bendet’s experience decorating her home in 2021. The Spring collection included a variety of whimsical floral and zebra prints across blouses, skirts and dresses, while separates including crystal-embellished minidresses and tops, tulle gowns and an array of tailored blazers, suits and denim added a grungy chic finish. Each piece also matched or complemented individually decorated rooms, ranging from luxe gardens to colorful music and bedrooms.

“It’s modern femininity, where women can mix and match collection pieces. Make them more fun, youthful, livelier,” Bendet said in a statement. “You should always dress to match the room you’re going to be in. Your outfit is the iconic moment that it’s meant to be in a room that is it in.”

Models pose in Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Discover Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation at New York Fashion Week.