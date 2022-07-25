Tatiana Maslany Gives Summer Plaids Punk Twists in Bralette, Slit Skirt & Combat Boots for ‘She-Hulk’ Panel at Comic-Con 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tatiana Maslany gave summer style a bohemian edge while presenting “She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law” at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on Saturday. The actress was joined onstage for the occasion with co-stars Jameela Jamil, Jessica Gao, Anu Valia, Kat Coiro and Ginger Gonzaga for the new Marvel show — in which she plays the titular character — that premieres on Disney+ on August 17.

The Emmy Award-winning actress arrived onstage in a blue and white plaid outfit by Tory Burch. Her ensemble consisted of a bralette top with a keyhole accent, as well as a matching pleated midi-length skirt with a short side slit. Each piece included color-blocking with a windowpane print and traditional plaid print, as well as white stitching. Maslany’s outfit was completed with a silver link bracelet, rings and stud earrings — plus, for a playful twist, a cartoon She-Hulk pin.

Tatiana Maslany attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Gao, Anu Valia, Kat Coiro, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tatiana Maslany speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Maslany gave her sweet summer set a punky edge with a pair of heeled combat boots, also by Tory Burch. Her $458 Miller style featured black leather uppers embossed with Burch’s signature double-T medallion logo, as well as gold brass eyelets. Finishing the “Orphan Black” star’s pair were suede toes and tan stitched leather piping, as well s soles and 3.25-inch block heels complete with a ridged rubber base.

A closer look at Maslany’s Tory Burch boots. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tory Burch’s Miller boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Lace-up boots like Maslany’s add an edge to any outfit from their tied silhouette, as well as typically neutral uppers. The style’s full coverage and thick soles make them ideal for the fall and early winter months, though one could also pair them with a summertime outfit for a rebellious look like Maslany’s. New block-heeled styles, bringing the utilitarian shoe a dressy finish, have also emerged from Sam Edelman, Thursday Boots, Frye and Vince Camuto this season.

Kat Coiro, Ginger Gonzaga, Jessica Gao, Tatiana Maslany, Anu Valia and Jameela Jamil participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual convention that raises awareness for movies, television, comics and more in genres including action, sci-fi and horror. This year’s occasion, held at the San Diego Convention Center, spans four days and is the series’ first live event since 2019. Notable highlights have already included presentations by Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics for upcoming projects including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

