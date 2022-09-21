Taraji P. Henson is All Business for Kate Spade’s Mental Health Panel in Tweed Skirt Suit & Wrapped Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Taraji P. Henson suited up to discuss mental health this week with Kate Spade New York. On Tuesday night, the brand hosted its “Empowerment Through Mental Health” event with panels featuring Spade’s own Social Impact Council. The Council, which included Henson, Latham Thomas, Professor Catherin Tinsley and Dr. Maliha Khan, discussed topics including mental health solutions, its overlap with female empowerment and how women experience the world today.
Arriving at Spade’s Rockefeller Center flagship store in New York City for the occasion, Henson wore a skirt suit from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection. The Golden Globe-winning actress‘ ensemble prominently featured a $468 blazer with a detachable flower corsage, as well as a $248 skirt, each crafted from two-toned pink plaid tweed. The chic set was paired with a $128 graphic T-shirt, featuring a yellow, pink and green print inspired by Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden, made within Spade’s partnership with Out of Print.
The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from a fashion statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.
PHOTOS: Discover Taraji P. Henson’s glamorous looks over the years in the gallery.