Taraji P. Henson is All Business for Kate Spade’s Mental Health Panel in Tweed Skirt Suit & Wrapped Heels

Taraji P. Henson suited up to discuss mental health this week with Kate Spade New York. On Tuesday night, the brand hosted its “Empowerment Through Mental Health” event with panels featuring Spade’s own Social Impact Council. The Council, which included Henson, Latham Thomas, Professor Catherin Tinsley and Dr. Maliha Khan, discussed topics including mental health solutions, its overlap with female empowerment and how women experience the world today.

Arriving at Spade’s Rockefeller Center flagship store in New York City for the occasion, Henson wore a skirt suit from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection. The Golden Globe-winning actress‘ ensemble prominently featured a $468 blazer with a detachable flower corsage, as well as a $248 skirt, each crafted from two-toned pink plaid tweed. The chic set was paired with a $128 graphic T-shirt, featuring a yellow, pink and green print inspired by Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden, made within Spade’s partnership with Out of Print.

Taraji P. Henson arrives at Kate Spade New York’s “Empowerment Through Mental Health” event at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Henson’s look was complete with Spade’s white leather $348 Sam hobo bag , a rounded top-handle style inspired by its revived hit ’90s Sam handbag — one of fashion’s first “it” bags.

When it came to shoes, Henson went bold in a set of bright red leather sandals. Her style featured cutout toe straps and wrapped ankle straps, giving a slick finish to her ensemble while remaining punchy and bright. Completing the set were 3-4-inch heels, providing a sharp height boost for the “Empire” star

A closer look at Henson’s sandals. CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Sandals like Henson’s are on the rise from their colorful hues, a key element seen throughout Fall 2022’s footwear trends. Stiletto and block-heeled pairs have proven the most popular, as seen in new collections from Chelsea Paris, Stuart Weitzman and Schutz. Similar trends were also prominent in Spade’s own Spring 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week — also marking the debut of the brand’s new head product designers Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu — where heeled boots, pumps and strappy sandals popped in colorful hues of green, blue, pink and yellow.

Taraji P. Henson arrives at Kate Spade New York’s “Empowerment Through Mental Health” event at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from a fashion statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.

