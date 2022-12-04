SZA Glows in Grungy Loungewear, Retro Suiting and More on “Saturday Night Live”

SZA brought her signature casual style to “Saturday Night Live.” The musician was the Saturday night episode’s musical guest, alongside host Keke Palmer.

For her first performance of her song “Shirt,” the Crocs collaborator donned a black T-shirt printed with Harley-Davidson’s winged eagle logo. Her ensemble was finished with a pair of layered trousers, featuring a black pair of pants with a second caramel-hued waistband underneath to create a two-toned layered appearance. Though her footwear could not be seen, it’s likely the singer donned a pair of lace-up boots or sneakers for the occasion, similarly to her past performances.

While performing “Blind” as her second musical set, the Grammy Award-winning musician tapped into retro ’90s style and the current wave of revamped classic suiting motifs in a light beige button-up shirt and a brown striped tie. Completing her outfit was a pair of brown pleated trousers, as well as a blue baseball cap embroidered with a yellow “S” logo. Though her shoes could not be seen during this instance, either, it’s also likely they encompasses a lace-up style that was easy to move around the stage and perform in.

Related Keke Palmer Reveals Pregnancy in Sharp Suede Heels on 'Saturday Night Live' Sza Teams Up With Crocs on Nostaglic Clogs & Sandals With Y2K Cellphone & Floppy Disk Jibbitz Keke Palmer Shines in Red Silk Gown at Governors Awards 2022

SZA’s ensemble could also be seen when closing the show alongside host Keke Palmer — who virally announced her pregnancy in her opinion monologue — and the program’s cast, as well as guest star Natasha Lyonne.

When it comes to shoes, SZA’s style is often relaxed and casual. The musician often wears lace-up boots and sneakers for casual appearances and while performing, hailing from brands including Keds and Vans. For more formal occasions, she’s also been seen in various platform and lace-up heeled sandals over the years, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover SZA’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.