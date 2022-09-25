×
Sza Shines in Lace-Up Crop Top, Skirt and White Ridged Boots in Ghana at Global Citizen Festival 2022

By Aaron Royce
Sza went bold in Ghana on Saturday night, performing on a livestream as part of the the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, the annual music festival aims to end extreme poverty.

For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage from Africa in a green, yellow and red color-blocked outfit. Her ensemble featured an asymmetric skirt with a flounced hem and waist-high slit, as well as a long-sleeved crop top cinched with a wide lace-up front. Completing her ensemble were several rings. Sza brought a range of her top hits to her performance, such as her Kendrick Lamar collaboration “All the Stars,” her verse from “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat and her own songs, including “I Hate U,” “Broken Clocks” and “The Weekend.”

When it came to shoes, the musician completed her outfit with a set of white boots. Her ankle-high style appeared to feature leather uppers with minimalist eyelet accents and a lace-up silhouette. Completing the pair were thick ridged rubber soles with capped toes and short heels, giving Sza a comfortable base for her outfit that was easy to move and dance in while performing.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival took place on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Great Lawn of New York City’s famed Central Park. Headlining performers included Mariah Carey, Maneskin, Charlie Puth, Rosalia and The Jonas Brothers. Sza, Mickey Guyton, Christine and the Queens and more musicians were also featured acts. The event additionally included an array of star-studded presenters, including Katie Holmes, Priyanka Chopra, Rachel Brosnahan, Jay Shetty, Nancy Pelosi and Sofia Carson.
