SZA Poses in Dramatic Tulle Jumpsuit & Faux Fur for Time100 Next 2022 List

SZA brought dramatic fashion to Time magazine for her appearance on its 2022 Time100 Next list.

While posing for Kanye Iwana’s lens, the Grammy Award-winning musician covered one of the magazine’s four covers in a faux fur coat by Dolce & Gabbana. Covered in black and bright pink stripes, the punchy piece also featured a wide hood that added an extra burst of texture when worn upwards. Styled by Alejandra Hernandez, the piece created a bold statement for SZA’s vibrant moment.

Inside the issue, SZA donned a blue tulle Iris van Herpen jumpsuit, featuring allover 3D accents to create a futuristic appearance. As seen in an additional interview video on Time’s Instagram feed, the musician also wore a frothy white tulle minidress, as well as a beige crocheted sweater with flower appliqués paired with a furry green hat. SZA’s profile was written by her close friend Lizzo.

The Time100 Next List is Time magazine’s companion to the Time 100, its annual list of the most influential people in fields including entertainment, politics and medicine. Time100 Next spotlights rising stars across similar fields; the 2022 list features SZA, Sydney Sweeney, Keke Palmer and Farwiza Farhan, as well as Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Maria Taylor, Joe Alwyn and Raul Lopez. Hosted by Palmer, an Oct. 25 event celebrating the list will be held in New York City, including a SZA performance.

