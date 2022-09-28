Sydney Sweeney Embraces Hollywood Glamour in Gowns, Feather & Platform Heels for Time100 Next 2022

Sydney Sweeney served a burst of classic Hollywood glamour in Time magazine for her appearance on its 2022 Time100 Next list.

Shot by Kelia Anne, the “Euphoria” star posed in a black Miu Miu gown. The long number featured a thigh-high slit with two upper straps crossing to create a keyhole silhouette, topped with an elegant bow. Stylist Molly Dickson finished Sweeney’s outfit with matching gloves and a frothy feather boa, as well as towering platform sandals with thin stiletto heels and thick soles.

Within the editorial, Sweeney brought additional dramatic style to the forefront in a sweeping gold pleated gown, complete with sparkling statement earrings. In an accompanying video with Time on Instagram, the “Voyeurs” actress also wore a sheer ruched yellow top with a cape-like neckline, complete with sparkling post earrings.

The Time100 Next List is Time magazine’s companion to the Time 100, its annual list of the most influential people in fields including entertainment, politics and medicine. Time100 Next spotlights rising stars across similar fields; the 2022 list features SZA, Sydney Sweeney, Keke Palmer and Farwiza Farhan, as well as Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Maria Taylor, Joe Alwyn and Raul Lopez. Hosted by Palmer, an Oct. 25 event celebrating the list will be held in New York City, including a SZA performance.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the 2022 Time 100 Gala in the gallery.