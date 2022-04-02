Sydney Sweeney Takes an Elegant Step Forward in Sky-High Pumps and Strapless Ruffle Dress at Cannesseries Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sydney Sweeney was utterly elegant for Day One of the Cannesseries Festival on Friday.

The “Euphoria” star posed on the pink carpet in a custom black Prada dress, featuring a strapless silhouette and allover ruffles. Cinched with a silk waistband, the midi-length number featured a romantic lacy texture accented with sequins for added glamour. Sweeney’s ensemble was complete with a matching curved front strap along the neckline, creating a cutout illusion. Her look was finished with a matching silk hair bow, layered silver and diamond rings and sparkling stud earrings.

For footwear, the “Handmaid’s Tale” actress opted for a set of glossy Christian Louboutin pumps. Her black patent So Kate pair featured sharp triangular toes and soaring 4.72-inch stiletto heels. The $775 style added a sleek height boost to Sweeney’s outfit, while creating a monochrome appearance that was undeniably chic.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at Day One of the 5th annual Canneseries Festival on April 1, 2022. CREDIT: News & Pictures/ MEGA

The So Kate is one of Louboutin’s most iconic styles. Inspired by supermodel and longtime Louboutin muse Kate Moss, the sky-high pumps have become a brand staple since its 2013 launch. Over the years, the style has become a favorite for numerous stars on and off the red carpet, including Blake Lively, Zendaya and Kristen Stewart.

A closer look at Sweeney’s So Kate pumps. CREDIT: News & Pictures/ MEGA

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. Their popularity is owed to the style’s triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Sweeney, stars like Maude Apatow, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at Day One of the 5th annual Canneseries Festival on April 1, 2022. CREDIT: News & Pictures/ MEGA

Sweeney’s shoe styles vary from sleek to sporty. The “White Lotus” actress can often be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Ralph Lauren and Miu Miu on the red carpet — plus affordable brands like Aldo. Chunky and low-top Sorel, Adidas and Nike sneakers can also be seen in the actress’ off-duty looks. Outside of wearing stylish shoes, Sweeney has starred in campaigns for Tory Burch, Steve Madden and Savage X Fenty over the years, and is a new ambassador for Laneige and SOL by Jergens.

