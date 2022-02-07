Sydney Sweeney Revamps Athleisure in Knit Crop Top, Short Shorts and Chunky Sneakers for Dog Walk

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sydney Sweeney brought a sleek spin to athleisure while strolling in Los Angeles this weekend.

The “Euphoria” star walked her dog, Tank, wearing a sharp knit set. Sweeney paired a tan crop top with a plunging neckline and matching high-waisted short shorts. Both pieces featured a cozy knit texture and ribbed hems. The star layered her set with a cream coat with sharp lapels, and accessorized with gold necklaces, bracelets and sparkling stud earrings.

Sydney Sweeney walks her dog in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Courtesy of SOREL

Sydney Sweeney walks her dog in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Courtesy of SOREL

For footwear, the “Handmaid’s Tale” actress opted for chunky Sorel sneakers. The $130 Kinetic Breakthru style featured translucent white, gray, pink and blue technical fabric uppers, complete with rounded toes and a lace-up silhouette. Sweeney’s pair also included thick pink rubber platform soles, complete with exaggerated ridges and cushioned footbeds. The pair gave her look a tonal and colorful punch, while also elevating her outfit from comfy to sporty with their sharp silhouette and textures.

Sydney Sweeney walks her dog in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Courtesy of SOREL

A closer look at Sweeney’s Sorel sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Courtesy of SOREL

Sorel’s Kinetic Breakthru sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Athletic sneakers like Sweeney’s are ideal for casual looks or workout ensembles. Pairs often feature thick rubber outsoles with textured soles for added traction, plus lightweight uppers for easy wear and comfort. In addition to the Academy Award-winning actress, stars like Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have also worn sporty gray sneakers by Puma, Balenciaga and Under Armour in recent weeks.

Sydney Sweeney walks her dog in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Courtesy of SOREL

Sweeney’s shoe styles vary from sleek to sporty. The “White Lotus” actress can often be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps adorned with bows, crystals or PVC details by Alexander Wang, Giuseppe Zanotti, Ralph Lauren and Miu Miu. Sweeney’s also worn styles from affordable brands like Aldo. Chunky and low-top Adidas, Gucci and Nike sneakers can frequently be seen in the actress’ off-duty looks, as well. Outside of wearing stylish shoes, Sydney has also starred in campaigns for Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Guess and Savage X Fenty over the years.

Discover Sweeney’s red carpet style over the years in the gallery.

Give your next look a sporty boost with chunky sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Mizuno Wave Sky Waveknit sneakers, $95 (was $160).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: On Cloudterry sneakers, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: New Balance Unisex 57/40 sneakers, $110.