Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog

Suri Cruise stepped out in casual and comfy style to walk her dog in New York City.

While out in SoHo, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wore a pair of black flared jeans. The retro bottoms were paired with a black and white striped top with a zippered neckline. Completing Cruise’s look was an olive green puffer jacket, which featured geometric quilting for a nostalgic and easygoing take on the staple cold weather puffer.

Suri Cruise walks her dog in SoHo in New York City on March 14, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the 15-year-old opted for a classic pair of Converse sneakers. Slightly visible beneath her jeans’ flared hems, the style featured Converse’s signature white capped toes and flat soles—plus a pop of blue from canvas uppers. The style added a versatile color to Cruise’s ensemble while maintaining its off-duty nature.

Sneakers like Cruise’s are a top casual shoe choice, due to their easy wear and comfort from flat soles and relaxed uppers. Most lace-up styles feature high or low-top silhouettes. Aside from the rising star, Hilary Duff, Anne Hathaway and Kaia Gerber have also worn comfy canvas Nike and Converse sneakers in recent weeks. Cruise is no stranger to a sharp pair of sneakers, also wearing white and floral pairs when out in New York.

Suri Cruise walks with a friend in New York City’s West Village. CREDIT: Eldi / SplashNews.com

Cruise’s fashion sense is remarkably similar to the “everywoman” style of her mom, Katie Holmes. The teenager often wears sneakers from brands like Tretorn, Converse and Adidas while out and about. These are typically paired with relaxed denim and classic tops, as well as breezy dresses and vintage-inspired shoulder bags.

