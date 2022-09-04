Storm Reid Poses in Leather Crop Top and Hidden Heels for Girls’ Night Out in Miami

Storm Reid took a sleek approach to dressing for a night out in Miami.

Posing with friends on a balcony on Saturday night, the “Wrinkle in Time” actress wore a glossy black leather crop top with thin upper straps, as seen on Instagram. Completing her outfit was a pair of complementary matte black leather pants. The actress finished her ensemble with layered bracelets, hoop earrings and a crystal-covered Vivienne Westwood pendant necklace.

“if we have to coach you how to be real we don’t want you around,” Reid captioned the photo.

Though the “Don’t Let Go” star’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely she opted for a set of block or stiletto-heeled sandals or pumps in a similar neutral tone to complete her outfit. The styling trick is a popular choice to streamlined a monochrome outfit; all of the aforementioned styles have also become go-to’s for celebrities on and off the red carpet this season, as well.

However, this wasn’t Reid’s only bold style moment to-date. Over the weekend, the actress posed on a glass balcony on Instagram in a crochet ensemble, featuring an orange, purple and yellow knit bralette and miniskirt by Calzedonia. The summer-worthy pieces were given a slick edge from a set of oversized black square-framed sunglasses, as well as layered bracelets, sparkly earrings and her same Westwood necklace.

Related Bebe Rexha Embraces Edgy Glamour in Plunging Striped Dress & Platform Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022 Olivia Rodrigo Puts Grunge Twist On School-Girl Style With Pleated Mini Skirt & Platform Combats To Perform With Billy Joel Alicia Keys Gets Colorful in Bedazzled Bralette & Paint-Splattered Dickies Trousers on Radio City Music Hall

Reid often opts for sleek metallic and colorful pumps, strappy and platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Schutz and Coach, among other top brands, on the red carpet. Her off-duty footwear is decidedly more casual, primarily encompassing New Balance sneakers.

Discover Reid’s top red carpet moments over the years in the gallery.