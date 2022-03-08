Sophie Turner Masters Leather Layering in Crop Top and Futuristic Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Show

Sophie Turner arrived in sleek style for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 show at the Musée d’Orsay during Paris Fashion Week. The actress sat in a star-studded front row with husband Joe Jonas, alongside Emma Stone, Gemma Chan, Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.

For the occasion, Turner stepped out with Jonas in a multilayered Vuitton outfit. The “Game of Thrones” actress donned a white ribbed crop top with a delicate chain accent, worn beneath a sleeveless black leather dress with a wide neckline. The pieces were layered beneath a cropped black blazer with a striped collar for a sharp finish. Turner’s look was completed with the French brand’s black Twist handbag with gold hardware.

Sophie Turner arrives with Joe Jonas at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Turner gave her footwear a futuristic spin with a red pair of Vuitton’s Moonlight ankle boots. Conceived by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, the open-toed style featured leather uppers with side zippers, a padded footbed and asymmetric front cutouts. The pair was complete with black leather straps that featured silver LV Circle buckles, as well as 2-inch square heels, for a modern finish. The pair added a pop of color to Turner’s look, along with a revamped version of the staple ankle boot.

Sophie Turner arrives with Joe Jonas at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A closer look at Turner’s boots. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Turner’s style merges retro and edgy aesthetics. The star often dons Louis Vuitton pumps, boots and sandals on and off the red carpet, as she’s one of the brand’s ambassadors and muse to designer Nicolas Ghesquière. However, she’s also appeared at events in heels from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she regularly wears Yeezy slides, Black Star cowboy boots and Nike sneakers.

