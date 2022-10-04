Sophie Turner Pops in Oversized Blazer Coat with Black & Gold Heels at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Sophie Turner brought laidback cool to Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 fashion show – one of the last during the current Paris Fashion Week season.

Posing outside of the show, which she attended along with husband Joe Jonas, Turner wore a black crop top and leather trousers. The “Game of Thrones” star’s sleeveless top featured a ribbed texture with a thin silver chain accent, layered beneath an oversized black coat covered in small white polka dots to create an optical illusion effect. The outerwear included a curved hem and pointed lapels, mimicking an oversized blazer.

Sophie Turner attends Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Turner gave her outfit an edge with a slick set of pointed-toe Louis Vuitton pumps. The “Do Revenge” actress‘ pair featured triangular toes within black suede uppers, creating a monochrome appearance. Giving the set a sleek finish were thin textured stiletto heels in a gold metal, giving them the appearance of being dipped in gold. The pair likely totaled 4 inches in height, similar to past pumps Turner has worn — and most styles created by Vuitton over the years.

A closer look at Turner’s pumps. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 show served as one of the final shows of Paris Fashion Week. The four-day-long affair featured luxury fashion brands displaying their Spring 2023 collections in runway shows and presentations for both in-person and digital audiences. Vuitton’s show notably featured a star-studded front row, with celebrities including Janet Jackson, Maude Apatow, Lea Seydoux, Deepaki Padukone, Gemma Chan, and Kaitlyn Dever in attendance.

PHOTOS: Sophie Turner’s Red Carpet Style: From Glamorous to Casual Luxury Looks