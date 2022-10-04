×
Sophie Turner Pops in Oversized Blazer Coat with Black & Gold Heels at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

By Aaron Royce
Sophie Turner brought laidback cool to Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 fashion show – one of the last during the current Paris Fashion Week season.

Posing outside of the show, which she attended along with husband Joe Jonas, Turner wore a black crop top and leather trousers. The “Game of Thrones” star’s sleeveless top featured a ribbed texture with a thin silver chain accent, layered beneath an oversized black coat covered in small white polka dots to create an optical illusion effect. The outerwear included a curved hem and pointed lapels, mimicking an oversized blazer.

Sophie Turner, Louis Vuitton, Paris, Paris Fashion Week, pumps, black pumps, suede pumps, gold pumps, runway show, fashion show, blazer coat, oversized coat
Sophie Turner attends Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Turner gave her outfit an edge with a slick set of pointed-toe Louis Vuitton pumps. The “Do Revenge” actress‘ pair featured triangular toes within black suede uppers, creating a monochrome appearance. Giving the set a sleek finish were thin textured stiletto heels in a gold metal, giving them the appearance of being dipped in gold. The pair likely totaled 4 inches in height, similar to past pumps Turner has worn — and most styles created by Vuitton over the years.

Sophie Turner, Louis Vuitton, Paris, Paris Fashion Week, pumps, black pumps, suede pumps, gold pumps, runway show, fashion show, blazer coat, oversized coat
A closer look at Turner’s pumps.
CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 show served as one of the final shows of Paris Fashion Week. The four-day-long affair featured luxury fashion brands displaying their Spring 2023 collections in runway shows and presentations for both in-person and digital audiences. Vuitton’s show notably featured a star-studded front row, with celebrities including Janet Jackson, Maude Apatow, Lea Seydoux, Deepaki Padukone, Gemma Chan, and Kaitlyn Dever in attendance.

