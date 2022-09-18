Sofia Vergara Shines at ‘Modern Family’ Reunion in Gold Platforms and Wildly Printed Dress

Sofia Vergara took a walk on the wild side for a special reunion this weekend.

On Saturday night, the “Modern Family” star posed with co-stars Sarah Hyland,. Ed O’Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell at a wedding. As seen in a new Instagram post, the actress wore a flounced midi dress with an allover leopard print by Roberto Cavalli. The sleek number featured a crossed halter-neck silhouette, complete with a strapless pointed bodice and triangular front cutout. Finishing Vergara’s ensemble was a beige clutch accented by a thin chain handle and crystal floral clasp, as seen in her pre-wedding Instagram Stories.

“I love u guys!!!” Vergara captioned her photos, complete with red heart emojis.

Related Penélope Cruz Pops in Pink Chanel Outfit & Peep Toe Platforms at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival Keke Palmer Boosts Baggy Y2K Denim Jacket & Thigh-High Slit Skirt With Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms Sarah Michelle Gellar Gleams in Bronze Leopard Dress & Platform Heels for 'Do Revenge' Premiere

Adding a sleek finish to Vergara’s look was a towering pair of heeled sandals. The platform-soled style featured curved toe straps and thin ankle straps for added security. Giving the set added flair were thick 4-5-inch heels, as well as an allover shining metallic gold finish. The pair added a formal, statement finish to her ensemble with its silhouette and eye-catching shine — similarly to new styles released by D’Accori, Larroudé and Marc Fisher.

Vergara continued her reunion with a second post as well, featuring a series of selfies.

For footwear, the “Griselda” actress favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

Click through the gallery to see Vergara’s street style transformation over the years.