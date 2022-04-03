Sofia Vergara Goes Wild in Leopard Outfit and Platforms for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara showed her spots while filming “America’s Got Talent” with Heidi Klum and Howie Mandell on Saturday.

While arriving in Los Angeles, the “Modern Family” star wore a punchy animal-print outfit from Roberto Cavalli. Designed by Fausto Puglisi, her collared silk shirt and matching pants featured an allover print of merged leopard faces.

The spotty set created an instant statement look, accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a quilted black leather Saint Laurent shoulder bag for added glamour.

Sofia Vergara arrives in Los Angeles for “America’s Got Talent” on April 2, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Though Vergara’s shoes weren’t fully visible beneath her trouser’s wide legs, she appeared to wear towering black platform heels. The actress’ high heels featured slightly flared heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, as well as thick platform soles. Whatever their silhouette, the style gave her look a height boost with added versatility and comfort from their tone and texture.

Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

For footwear, the “Griselda” actress favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

