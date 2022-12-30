Sofia Vergara Slips Off Thong Sandals in White Swimsuit While on Vacation With Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara was breezily dressed while on a tropical vacation this week with her husband Joe Manganiello.

On Thursday, the “Modern Family” star posed on Instagram in a sleek white bathing suit. For the occasion, she donned a one-piece style with thin upper straps and a rounded neckline. Paired with the piece was a knotted sarong skirt, complete with a multicolored palm leaf print. Vergara’s outfit was smoothly finished with a gold and mother-of-pearl Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

The actress also shared a closer glimpse at her swimwear while hiking through the jungle, as well.

A pair of wedge sandals added a sleek finish to Vergara’s outfit, seen in Instagram Stories where she lounged on an outdoor chaise. The triangular-heeled style, which she cast off to the side, appeared to feature rounded metallic gold leather soles with a 2 to 3-inch heeled base. Braided thong-style straps completed the set with a bohemian finish.

For footwear, the “Griselda” actress favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

