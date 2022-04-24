Sofia Vergara Gets Romantic in Hot Pink Lace Bustier & 5-Inch Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara brought a side of romance to “America’s Got Talent” while filming with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell and Simon Cowell on Saturday.

While arriving in Los Angeles yesterday, the “Modern Family” star wore a sultry bustier by Dolce and Gabbana. The strapless top was crafted from metallic pink lace, featuring a deep neckline and dark pink piping accents. Vergara paired it with a set of bubblegum pink trousers, also by the Italian brand, which featured a silky texture and front pleating. Adding to her look’s dynamic nature were oversized cat-eye sunglasses and stud earrings — and, briefly worn while while arriving to set, a black overcoat.

Sofia Vergara films “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

Sofia Vergara films “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum film “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

Naturally, Vergara paired her ensemble with a set of sky-high heels. Her nude leather Gianvito Rossi pair featured thick platform soles with pointed-toe uppers. Completing the $895 Dasha style, which allowed her outfit to take center stage with their neutral tone, were towering stiletto heels totaling 4.7 inches in height.

A closer look at Vergara’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Sofia Vergara films “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

Gianvito Rossi’s Dasha pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

Tall heels have risen in popularity during the current high heel renaissance. Pairs with pointed or rounded toes, thick soles and 4-6-inch stiletto or block heels are particularly becoming go-to’s due to their height boost and ease to slip on and off. Aside from Vergara, stars like Elsa Hosk, Vanessa Hudgens and Camila Cabello have also worn tall Versace, Ruthie Davis and Casadei heels in recent weeks.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum film “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

Sofia Vergara films “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

For footwear, the “Griselda” actress favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

Click through the gallery to see Vergara’s street style transformation over the years.

Put on a pair of cream-colored platforms for an elevated look.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Natalia Knotted Platform Sandals, $450.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Saint Laurent Jodie Platform Sandals, $995.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Ryder 95 Platform Sandal, $495.