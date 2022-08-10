Sofia Vergara Gleams in Bejeweled Leather Dress & Mirrored Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara was thinking pink on the red carpet for the “America’s Got Talent” live show on Sunday night.

While arriving at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel for the occasion, the “Modern Family” star posed with co-host Heidi Klum in a magenta leather dress. The midi-length style featured a one-sleeved silhouette with an asymmetric bodice, sparkling from a strapless bust covered in silver beads and crystal embellishments. Finishing Vergara’s outfit were pink and silver diamond drop earrings and rings by XIVKARATS and Untamed Petals. Klum took a similarly pink route, arriving in a hot pink silk minidress and matching sandals.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum attend the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. on Aug. 9, 2022. CREDIT: ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Entertainment / MEGA

Adding a sleek finish to Vergara’s look was a towering pair of heeled sandals. The platform-soled style featured ankle and toe straps, complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. While coordinating with the singer hues of Vergara’s crystal dress detailing, the style also provided a slick finish to her outfit that was dramatic and bold.

A closer look at Vergara’s platforms. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

For footwear, the “Griselda” actress favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum attend the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. on Aug. 9, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

