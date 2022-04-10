Sofia Richie Boosts Classic Denim in $99 Chocolate Mules for Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Pop-Up Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie brought California cool to New York City to celebrate Vince Camuto. The model arrived on the East Coast on Friday morning to view the brand’s debut “Invincible” pop-up in the West Village.

The “Candidly Nicole” star arrived with Emma Roberts in a chic black top and versatile blue jeans. Both pieces were dressed up with a long-sleeved black peacoat, featuring shiny golden buttons. Richie completed the nonchalant ensemble with a red manicure and silver ring.

Sofia Richie attends Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Sofia Richie and Emma Roberts attend Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

For footwear, Richie finished her look with a trendy pair of Vince Camuto mules. Her $99 Rendivi style featured smooth dark brown uppers, complete with a square-toe silhouette. Adding a slick twist to the style were matching curved see-through straps, as well as translucent flared heels totaling 3.75 inches in height. The pair gave Richie’s ensemble a trendy finish with its sleek silhouette and retro-inspired detailing.

A closer look at Richie’s mules. CREDIT: BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto’s Rendivi mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto’s “Invincible” pop-up event featured a celebration of its new spring 2022 campaign. With guests including Busy Philipps, Leslie Bibb, Sophie Elgort and more, the brand hosted an interactive master class on modern dating with influencer Alexis Wolfe and author Mariann Yip. The desert-themed event also featured an array of the new collection, which included numerous strappy sandals, slides and wedges with boho accents like chain links, metallic tones and ankle-wrap straps.

The spring 2022 collection, which retails from $28-$399, is available until June on Vince Camuto’s website.

Sofia Richie and Emma Roberts attend Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Sofia Richie attends Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands. The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty. The model is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. Earlier this past spring, she even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sis Nicole Richie, and just launched her own collaborative line with Bar III at Macy’s.

