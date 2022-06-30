Sofia Richie Goes Full Tennis Core in Short Shorts, Miniskirts, Sneakers & More for Slazenger

Sofia Richie embraced the “tennis core” trend for Slazenger, starring in a new campaign for the British brand.

The social media influencer stars in the sportswear brand’s latest campaign, highlighting a selection of her favorite pieces from its collection. Within the campaign, Richie herself wears a range of pieces. In on shoot, she can be seen in a white cropped polo emblazoned with Slaxenger’s dark green “S” logo, as well as a matching pleated short skort. In another, she dons a matching cream sweatshirt and running shorts set — each featuring the same green logoo embroidery.

Within the Sasha Samsonova-shot campaign, Richie can be seen in two distinct white sneakers: a leather lace-up style and chunky mesh pair. Each is worn with tall white socks, adding to her ensembles’ athletic energy and preparation to hit the courts.

The “Candidly Nicole” star’s additional outfits include matching track pants, zip-up jacket and sports bra; a collared tennis dress beneath a logo sweatshirt, a bralette and shorts beneath a varsity jacket, and a matching crop top, jacket and skort. All come in a spring-ready palette of white, dark green, pastel blue and yellow. The Slazenger Selected by Sofia Richie collection also features an array of shorts, crop tops, skirts, dresses, bodysuits and more in similarly sporty silhouettes and colors, retailing from $12-$75 (originally $24-$135) on Sports Direct’s website.

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands. The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty. The model is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. Earlier this past spring, she even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sis Nicole Richie, and just launched her own collaborative line with Bar III at Macy’s.

