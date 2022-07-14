Sofia Richie Slips into Toe-Loop Thong Sandals with Fiancé Elliot Grainge in Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie combined two summer sandal trends while shopping in Cannes with her fiancé, Elliot Grainge.

Strolling through Cannes on Wednesday, the Slazenger model held hands with Grainge in a printed slip dress. Upon closer inspection, the piece appeared to be a white tank-style dress with a folded skirt and print of a black slip dress — cleverly creating the illusion of a layered garment. Adding to her look’s ’90s aesthetic was a yellow leather shoulder bag and black aviator sunglasses. Richie finished her ensemble with blue and purple drop earrings and a stack of layered bracelets.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge go shopping in Cannes on July 13, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge go shopping in Cannes on July 13, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Candidly Nicole” star allowed her feet to breathe in a pair of black leather thong sandals. The style featured wide front straps and curved toe straps. However, the set also included crossed side straps that formed loops for Richie’s big toes — simultaneously tapping into the toe-loop sandal trend. The pair, which included short rectangular heels and white minimalist stitching, gave Richie’s outfit an easygoing air that was ideal for the hot summer afternoon.

Related Katie Holmes Plays With Geometric Shapes in Thong Sandals & Angular Shirtdress at Christian Siriano's The Collective West Store Opening in Connecticut Julianne Hough Elevates Summer Basics With Puffy Thong Sandals and Black Oversized Button Down Eva Longoria Flatters Her Feet in Thong Sandals With Breezy Distressed Dress

A closer look at Richie’s sandals. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Thong sandals are a revolving trend in summer footwear, favored for their ease to be slipped on and off. Toe-loop sandals have emerged as a recent trend that capitalizes on the same silhouette in recent months, forming a look or specific opening for big toes to be secured. The current season has seen big-toe pairs emerge from a range of brands, including ATP Atelier, Schutz and Cordani. Additionally, Richie’s not the only star spotlighting her toes this summer; celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Olivia Culpo and Kristin Cavallari have also worn pairs by J.W. Anderson, Gia Borghini x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Raye in recent weeks.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge go shopping in Cannes on July 13, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands. The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty. The model is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. In the past, she’s even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sis Nicole Richie, and just launched her own collaborative line with Bar III at Macy’s.

Click through the gallery for more of Sofia Richie’s glam looks over the years.

Step out in thong sandal heels.

CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals, $158.