Sofia Richie Brings the One-Shouldered Crop Top to St. Tropez With Her Fiancé

Sofia Richie combined two summer sandal trends while shopping in Cannes with her fiancé, Elliot Grainge.

While in St. Tropez, the Slazenger model — while in a white tank top — boarded a boat with Grainge, James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey. Upon closer inspection, the piece included an asymmetric single shoulder strap, one of summer’s boldest current trends. Richie paired the cropped top with a pair of printed black and beige pants, plus aviator sunglasses for added sun protection. Giving her outfit a particularly summer-worthy twist was a white woven Dior bucket hat, complete with a bright pink band for added punch.

Sofia Richie (R) and Elliot Grainge board a boat with James Corden and Julia Carey in St-Tropez on July 17. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Candidly Nicole” star’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, it’s likely Richie opted for a pair of thong-strap or slide sandals to remain practical for the ocean but still ventilated and easy to slip on and off from the heat. This marks her latest outing with Grainge, following the duo’s stroll on a shopping trip in Cannes earlier this month — which Richie slipped on a pair of black leather toe-loop sandals for.

Sofia Richie (L) and Elliot Grainge go shopping in Cannes on July 13. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands. The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty. The model is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. In the past, she’s even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sis Nicole Richie, and just launched her own collaborative line with Bar III at Macy’s.

