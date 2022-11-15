Sofia Richie Gets Fall-Ready in Adidas Samba Sneakers With Sweater & Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie brought easy fall style to Los Angeles this week.

While strolling in the city on Monday, the Slazenger model wore a pair of high-waisted blue jeans. Paired with the casual denim bottoms was a long-sleeved crewneck sweater with ribbed cuffs in a light caramel hue, adding a fall-ready spin to her ensemble. The color is a popular tone around the fall season, due to its warm undertones and versatility.

A small black leather Hermes Birkin handbag, silver watch, black sunglasses, and two vintage Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelets completed her outfit – as well as a gold and diamond bangle from Tiffany & Co.’s new Lock collection.

Sofia Richie strolls in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to shoes, the “Candidly Nicole” star’s footwear of choice was a set of Adidas’ popular Samba sneakers. Her $100 vegan style featured black faux leather uppers with gray suede rounded toes. The lace-up pair was complete with flat brown rubber gum soles, giving it an easygoing, retro feel that smoothly complemented her relaxed fall attire.

A closer look at Richie’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Adidas’ Samba sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands. The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty. The model is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. In the past, she’s even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sis Nicole Richie, and just launched her own collaborative line with Bar III at Macy’s.

