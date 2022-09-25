Sofia Carson Gleams in Bejeweled Minidress and Matching Boots at Global Citizen Festival 2022

Sofia Carson was dripping in jewels while speaking onstage at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, the annual music festival aims to end extreme poverty.

For the occasion, the Disney Channel star took to the Central Park stage with Mitzy Violeta Cortés while speaking on Saturday night. For the occasion, Carson wore a head-to-toe ensemble from Zuhair Murad’s Resort 2023 collection. Styled by Nicolas Bru, her ensemble included a black crop-top with pointed shoulders and a matching miniskirt, each covered in crystal embellishments primarily featuring hues of white, gold, green and pink. Carson’s ensemble was complete with diamond stud earrings, allowing her outfit’s gems to take center stage.

Sofia Carson speaks onstage with Mitzy Violeta Cortés at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Bru finished Carson’s outfit with its matching set of boots. The over-the-knee style featured leather uppers with sharp pointed toes and 3-4-inch stiletto heels. Giving the set a glamorous finish were crystal embellishments that perfectly matched the “Purple Hearts” stars‘ clothing. The pair created a true head-to-toe statement, while remaining sleek and monochrome.

Sofia Carson speaks onstage with Mitzy Violeta Cortés at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images