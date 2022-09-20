Skims Reveals New Bra Launch with Juliette Lewis, Becky G, Brooke Shields and More

Skims is taking a star-studded step forward with its debut bra collection.

The Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear brand revealed its latest campaign this morning, debuting a range of various bra styles and finishes. Naturally, the 20-style line featured Skims’ now-signature range of tonal cream, beige, tan, brown and black hues. Making a surprising appearance in the Vanessa Beecroft-filmed video, however, were a range of stars serving as models: Juliette Lewis, Becky G, Brooke Shields, Cassie, Indya Moore and Chelsea Handler. Adding to the brand’s message of authenticity were their statements on how they feel about their boobs, as well.

“One of the most perfect bodies is my ex-husband’s wife,” Shields candidly tells the camera, wearing a matching brown bra and high-waisted briefs.

Related Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022 Paris Jackson Models String Bikini & Monochromatic Swimsuits for Kim Kardashian's New Skims Campaign Kim Kardashian Models Futuristic Skims Bikini With Khloe in Silver Swimsuit

Similarly, Lewis smiles and poses in a beige bra and shapewear leggings, telling the camera how she “used to want my name to be Tammy, and I wanted big boobs and hips.”

Skims’ bra collection won’t be available on its website until September 27 at 9 a.m. PT or 12 p.m. EST, though shoppers can currently join a waitlist for the launch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casandra (@cassie)

The shapewear line has become a bona fide hit since its 2019 launch, which highlighted shapewear with an inclusive color palette and size range. Following its sold-out debut, the brand has since expanded into loungewear, slides, lingerie, underwear, bodysuits and more.

The brand has also been part of numerous viral projects, launching a 2021 collaboration with Fendi and providing branded athleisure for Team USA during the 2021 Summer Olympics, 2021 Paralympics and 2022 Winter Olympics. Its campaigns have also gone viral from their star-studded models, which have included Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Stars including Rosalia, Addison Rae, Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum have also served as Skims models over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the “Kardashians” premiere.