Simone Biles Swaps Swimsuit for Short Shorts with Square-Toed Mules on Vacation

Simone Biles proved the power of owning multiple colors of the same shoes — as seen in two wildly different outfits she wore on vacation.

While snapping a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories with fiancé Jonathan Owens before hitting the pool, Biles posed in a white swimsuit. The “Courage to Soar” author’s one-piece featured a rounded neckline with a triangular central cutout, as well as a thin bodice cutout for added sleekness. Completing her ensemble was an emerald green bucket hat, gold bracelets and beige top-handle bag. The star added a beachy finish to her look with a pair of beige mules, which featured a square-toed silhouette with wide straps; the style’s heels weren’t visible, though it’s likely they totaled 2-3 inches in height.

Owens was equally sharply ready for a day by the pool, playfully leaning into Biles’ selfie while wearing blue swim trunks with black sneakers, sunglasses and a gold necklace.

Simone Biles poses for a mirror selfie with Jonathan Owens. CREDIT: Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

However, this wasn’t the only outfit Biles wore that day — or with mules, for that matter. Later that evening, the Olympic star posed in a second summer-ready look, featuring an off-the-shoulder orange top covered in a white leaf print. Tucked into a pair of cuffed and distressed denim short shorts, Biles’ ensemble was finished with gold rings.

The star also boosted her look with punchy orange mules, featuring similar wide straps and squared toes as her poolside pair. However, this set noticeably appeared to feature 3-4-inch heels, though their exact shape couldn’t be seen. The pair also appeared to include a fuzzy or terrycloth texture, adding a burst of whimsy to the sleek style.

Owens also posed for the selfie with Biles, dressed in a black T-shirt and loafers with distressed jeans, a gold watch and cross pendant necklace.

Simone Biles poses for a mirror selfie with Jonathan Owens. CREDIT: Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

Mules like Biles’ are a top summertime trend, due to their roots in Y2K style and relaxed yet sharp silhouette. The style is also popular for its often wide toe straps, providing added comfort while being easy to slip on and off, similarly to new styles by Vince Camuto, Jeffrey Campbell and Aeyde. Aside from Biles, stars including Barbara Palvin, Lily Aldridge and Bella Hadid have slipped on mules by The Attico, Bottega Veneta and Source Unknown as well this season.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

Click through the gallery to see Biles’ sleek style transformation over the years.