Simone Biles Snaps A Mirror Selfie in Barely-There Heels and Romantic Lacy Dress

Simone Biles bright back her barely-there shoe style while dressing up.

The Olympic gymnast snapped a mirror selfie on Saturday, posing in a knee-length tiered dress. Her number, which featured sheer black tulle trim, was given a romantic boost from allover white lace and black floral detailing. Completing Biles’ ensemble were two thin gold necklaces, as well as delicate rings, stud earrings and her diamond engagement ring from fiancé Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles snaps a mirror selfie on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

For footwear, Biles finished her warm weather-friendly outfit in a pair of platform sandals. Her style appeared to feature thin metallic gold platform soles, as well as heels likely totaling 3-4 inches in height — though they weren’t fully visible. However, the clear PVC toe and ankle straps providing added support to Biles’ outfit gave her ensemble a slick element, tapping into the “naked shoe” trend that’s grown along with the material’s popularity when creating an “invisible” effect.

This isn’t Biles’ only foray into sleek footwear, either. Earlier this summer, she posed for a mirror selfie with Owens in a set of lace-up sandals, featuring mesh toes and winding calf-high straps.

Simone Biles in mesh heels and denim shorts for date night. CREDIT: Via Instagram

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

