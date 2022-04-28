Simone Biles Re-Wears Naked Sandals With Ruffled Crop Top & Sleek Bikini for Girls’ Trip Final Days in Cancun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles is ready for summer — for further proof, one need only look at her wardrobe.

The Olympic athlete posed on Instagram in a new outfit while vacationing in Cancun, proclaiming her love for versatile neutral tones in the process. In this instant, she wore a pair of buttery beige leather trousers with a dark tan crop top. The ruffled bandeau was covered in layers of tulle for a dramatic effect. Biles complemented the pairing with gold bracelets, geometric pearl drop earrings and a punchy white pedicure.

“brb turning my closet into neutrals only,” Biles captioned the photo on Instagram.

When it came to footwear, Biles opted for an even more neutral shade than beige — nothing. She completed her outfit with slick sandals that included tan rounded soles — which she also wore to the MTV VMA’s in 2021. Finishing the pair with an edge were clear PVC ankle, toe and slingback straps, creating an invisible “naked shoe” effect that let Biles’ outfit take center stage.

Related Heidi Klum Dips, Dances & Twerks in Heeled Boots for Dance-Off With Bridget Nelson in 'Germany's Next Topmodel' Promo Brooklyn Decker Adds Glitz to Chocolate Brown Maxi Dress With Gold Sandals for 'James Corden' Katy Perry Wears Gilded Cutout Dress & Sandals During Awkward 'American Idol' John Mayer Moment

Simone Biles attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on Sept. 12, 2021. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA Similar styles have risen during the current high heel renaissance, especially as PVC textures have risen as a go-to element alongside classic neutral tones. Slides, sandals and pumps with the glossy clear texture have risen in popularity from a range of brands, including Magda Butrym, Cult Gaia and Gianvito Rossi.

Elsewhere, the athlete posed on Instagram inside her hotel’s pool, wearing a light purple bikini with thin upper straps. The set was given a tropical finish with a gold bracelet and woven sun hat.

“work hard, travel harder,” the athlete aptly captioned the shot.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

Click through the gallery to see Biles’ sleek style transformation over the years.

Give your next look a slick edge with see-through heels.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Elyda Ankle Strap Sandal, $118.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Camille Vinyl Sandals, $69.30 (was $99).