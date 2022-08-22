Simone Biles Poses for ‘Girls Night Out’ in Side-Tie Dress & Square-Toed Mules

Simone Biles gave “girls’ night out” style a sharp twist while on the seas this weekend.

The Olympic gymnast boarded a yacht on Sunday, where she danced, ate sushi and snapped mirror selfies with friend Ali Tyler. As seen on Tyler’s Instagram Stories, Biles posed in a one-shouldered black minidress. Giving the piece a party-ready spin were side ties, which — when knotted in bows like Biles did — created a ruched texture.

Simone Biles and Ali Tyler pose in a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Aug. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ali Tyler/Instagram

Finishing Biles’ outfit were gold hoop earrings, a bracelet and the diamond engagement ring given to her by fiancé Jonathan Owens. Tyler also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a blue gown with nude leather pumps.

For footwear, Biles finished her warm weather-friendly outfit in a set of square-toed mules. Her style appeared to feature black leather uppers with wide toe straps. Completing the ventilated set were stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. Biles’ style added an easygoing feel to her outfit, remaining easy to slip on and off while still proving sleek for a fun evening out.

Related Priyanka Chopra Slips on Crystal-Embellished Mules & Midi Skirt With Nick Jonas on Date Night Sarah Hyland Goes Bohemian-Chic In Tribal Dress & Knit Mules to Celebrate National Dog Day Yara Shahidi Slips on Metallic Mules & Tropical Jumpsuit For Vintage Shopping Spree In Soho

This isn’t Biles’ only foray into square-toed footwear, either. Earlier this summer, she posed for a mirror selfie with Owens in a sleek lace-up pair, featuring mesh toes and winding calf-high straps.

Simone Biles in mesh heels and denim shorts for date night. CREDIT: Via Instagram

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

Click through the gallery to see Biles’ sleek style transformation over the years.