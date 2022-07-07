Simone Biles Suits Up in Tweed Blazer Dress and Sharp Sandals to Receive 2022 Medal of Freedom

Simone Biles was all business while receiving the Medal of Freedom at the award’s 2022 ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Arriving at the White House’s East Room for the occasion, Biles wore a black blazer dress with sharp lapels and long sleeves. The piece featured a tweed texture with hints of silver, giving it a glitzy sheen. The award-winning athlete kept the rest of her outfit minimalist, only accessorizing with a gold necklace and her engagement ring.

Simone Biles arrives for the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 7, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA via AP

President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 7, 2022. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP

For footwear, the Olympic gymnast paired the dress with a simple pair of black heeled sandals. Her style featured open toes, thin ankle and toe straps. The versatile set included stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving her ensemble a sophisticated height boost.

Biles is one of 17 recipients of the honor, bestowed to Americans who have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” according to the White House. Other 2022 recipients include Megan Rapinoe, Denzel Washington and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. A posthumous Medal was also awarded to Steve Jobs.

President Joe Biden awards the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to gymnast Simone Biles at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, winning 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) CREDIT: AP/Susan Walsh

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

