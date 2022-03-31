Simone Biles Is So Fetch in ‘Mean Girls’ Pink Outfit & Glass of Wine for ‘Plastics’ Tribute

Simone Biles is bringing “Mean Girls” into 2022 — especially its dress codes.

Taking a page from the Plastics themselves, the Olympic athlete posed on Instagram in a light pink ensemble — fittingly, on Wednesday night. Her outfit included a paneled high-necked crop top, complete with matching cargo pants. Finishing off her ensemble was a thin bracelet, her engagement ring and a glass of red wine. Of course, per Plastics rules, Biles made sure to not wear jeans — or her hair in a ponytail.

“On wednesday’s we wear pink & drink wine,” Biles captioned the photo, referencing the film’s iconic quote by Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried).

However, the “Courage to Soar” author took a decidedly non-Plastics approach for footwear, wearing a pair of chunky sneakers. The monochrome white style appeared to feature a low-top silhouette with thin laces, as well as slightly squared toes and exaggerated textured soles. The pair gave her look a sporty boost while remaining comfortable and relaxed — a styling move even Regina George can get behind.

Related Britney Spears Impressively Mixes Yoga, Dance & Weights for Intense Workout in Versatile Orange Sneakers in Hawaii August Alsina's Style Evolution Includes Vibrant Colors, Sparkles, Studs and Playful Patterns Gabrielle Union Goes Colorful in Pink Ombre Jumpsuit With Pink Nike Sneakers Before a Glam Makeover

Chunky sneakers like Biles’ have become a staple footwear trend in recent years, due to their enhanced comfort from thick soles, plush insoles and rounded silhouettes. The athletic world has embraced the fashion-forward look, with new styles launching at brands like Sorel, Hoka One One and Reebok. Aside from Biles, chunky sneakers from Prada, Boohoo and Naked Wolfe have also been worn by Dua Lipa, Kate Bosworth and Elsa Hosk in recent weeks. Biles is no stranger to the style herself, as they’re on regular rotation in her wardrobe.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

Click through the gallery to see Biles’ sleek style transformation over the years.